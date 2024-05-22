How to unlock the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant

Though there are plenty of weapons to choose from in XDefiant, the majority are not available immediately and you need to unlock them. We’re here to tell you how to get your hands on the ACR 6.8.

The ACR 6.8 is sure to be a popular gun in XDefiant, especially given purchasing the season 0 battle pass immediately unlocks a new skin for the weapon, but there’s work to do before you can show off your new look. Luckily for you, the required Challenge isn’t too difficult to complete, and we’ve provided a full breakdown below.

XDefiant: How to unlock the ACR 6.8

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the ACR 6.8 relatively early in XDefiant if you focus on the challenge. Your task is to get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills.

Longshot kills in XDefiant are kills from a distance greater than 30m. You can stack them quite easily if you position yourself in sight of an objective. Aim for headshots to get quicker kills and try to keep your recoil under control.

I recommend using the M4A1 to complete this challenge because it’s a decent all-round Assault Rifle that’s immediately available in XDefiant. Steer clear of the AK-47, which has huge recoil, but switch to the M16A4 when you unlock it, because it’s even more effective at long-range.

Track your progress toward unlocking the ACR 6.8 in the Challenges menu, where it’s listed under the Base section. While you work toward unlocking the ACR, you also make progress toward unlocking the AK-47 and M16A4 by dealing damage and getting headshot kills.

Unlocking the ACR 6.8 isn’t the end of your journey, however, as the next step is to level up your weapon to unlock new attachments and, eventually, the Mastery skins.

