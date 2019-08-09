How to fix the “Loading your order” issue from the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has a bunch of problems right now and none of them are more annoying or off-putting than the “Loading your order” issue that’s been plaguing the store recently.

The issue appears whenever you try to make a purchase from the store. As you go into the payment screen, you’ll be met by a constant “Loading your order…” message on the screen that stops you from getting the games you crave.

There’s a simple fix for the issue, however. Follow the steps below if you encounter the “Loading your order” error message.

Close the Epic Store completely.

Paste %localappdata%\EpicGamesLauncher\Saved into the windows explorer address field.

Delete the web cache folder.

Start the Epic Store again.

This should fix the issue and give you access to the Epic Games Store purchase screen once again, allowing you to get those free monthly games with ease.