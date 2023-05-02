Redfall has had a rocky launch, to say the least, with players experiencing a number of bugs and visual issues. One of the most common issues players are encountering, however, is the Arknet connection lost error.

This error seems to occur when players try to sign into the game, either solo or multiplayer, and it appears as a pop-up that says: “Arknet connection lost: incompatible build, please ensure your client is up to date.” In some cases, however, players have found themselves booted out of the game while playing.

If this has happened to you, then read on to find out our step-by-step guide on how to fix the Arknet connection lost, incompatible build error in Redfall.

Related: How to play cross-play in Redfall

How to fix the Arknet connection lost error in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s worth noting this error occurred for some players who were attempting to access Redfall ahead of the game’s release time. It seems Arkane shut down its servers to prevent players from jumping into the game before they were meant to. If this isn’t the case for you, then try the suggestions below.

Update Redfall

Redfall received a day one patch on Xbox and, just a few hours before release, a chunky update on PC to help iron out the game’s many bugs and performance issues. Therefore, If you’re receiving the Arknet connection error, it’s worth checking your game is up to date.

To do this on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, select My Games and Apps on your dashboard, then Manage, followed by Updates. This should show you any games that have an available update. On Steam, select Redfall from your list of games and, where there is usually a Play button, you should see an Update button instead if the game needs to be updated.

Check if servers are down

If updating your game doesn’t work then it’s worth checking if the Redfall servers are down. Check the game’s official Twitter page to see if it has tweeted about any server issues. If there is nothing on the official Twitter page, then search “Redfall” on Twitter and check the Redfall Reddit to see if other players are reporting issues. If there are reported server issues then you’ll just have to wait them out.

Turn it off and on again

It may sound simple, but sometimes it works. Quit Redfall entirely and then turn your system completely off and then turn it on again.

Check your internet connection

As Redfall requires a constant online connection, it’s worth checking if your internet connection is causing any issues by running a speed test. If your internet isn’t performing as it should, try turning your router off and on again or, if using a wireless connection, connect your system to your router by ethernet cable instead. If your internet connection is particularly bad, contact your internet service provider.

Uninstall and reinstall

If nothing else is working then it’s worth completing uninstalling and reinstalling Redfall. As long as you’re logged into your Bethesda ID, then your save data should be safe as it’s stored separately.

It’s worth trying all these methods if you’re receiving the Arknet connection error but we advise trying the updating method first as it appears to be the one that players have the most success with.