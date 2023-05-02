Want to know how to play co-op multiplayer in Redfall? You’ve come to the right place. While Arkane’s vampire-slaying FPS can be played solo, dusting vamps with friends can make the experience even more enjoyable—and even gain you some buffs.

As Redfall doesn’t support random matchmaking—in other words, you can’t actually play with strangers online—you’ll need to follow some steps to squad up with others. So, read on for everything you need to know about playing co-op multiplayer in Redfall.

Related: How long is Redfall? Approximate time to beat

How to invite friends in Redfall

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As previously mentioned, Redfall doesn’t support random matchmaking, so if you want to play with someone, the first thing you need to do is add them as a friend on the platform you’re playing on or ask them for their Bethesda Account ID.

You also need to decide which of you is going to be the host. This is important as the host retains all story progression. It’s also important as the difficulty of multiplayer is scaled to both the host and the number of players in the party (more on this below), so I advise newer players to avoid playing with very experienced hosts.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve decided on who the host will be, getting into co-op is fairly straightforward. All players need to ensure they’re on the main menu. The host then needs to select “Host Game”, which will take them into a multiplayer lobby. The host’s list should automatically pop up when they enter the lobby but, if not, press the option to bring up the friends list. From here, select the names of the friends you want to play with and then select “Invite Player.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those being invited will be able to see this invite by bringing up their friends list on the main menu. The friends list should not have a “Game Invites” section with the name of the host under it. Select the host’s name and then press “Accept.” Once everyone is in the lobby, you all need to ready up by pressing the “Ready” button.

How many players can play co-op in Redfall?

Redfall can be played with up to three other players, making for a total of four players. It’s worth noting there is no limit to the number of each hero that can be in a squad, so you could end up with a four-person squad of Laylas.

Will I lose progress if I play co-op in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Joining a friend’s game of Redfall will not negatively affect the progression of your own save, but (unless you’re the host) you won’t be able to progress your own story either. The positive, however, is you retain all hero levels, grave locks, skills, weapons, ammo, and gear found in multiplayer. So if you find a grave lock in multiplayer, for example, it will still be unlocked when you jump back into your save solo.

Similarly, all your non-story progression carries across multiplayer, so you will still have all the weapons you have in your solo game or another multiplayer lobby.

What are the benefits of playing co-op in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redfall is able to be played solo but does reward teamwork. Playing as different heroes, over time, builds trust between them. Trust between players has a variety of tiers, with each new tier reached unlocking more interesting conversations between those characters and buffs such as a shortened revive time or increased experience from killed enemies. In my experience, trust is gained by factors such as staying close to your teammate, healing them when needed, and reviving them when they’re downed.

In addition, different heroes’ abilities can complement each other. For example, I used my Layla’s Lift ability to catapult my friend’s Devinder into the air, giving him the chance to get a better overview of our enemies before hitting them with his Arc Javelin.

These benefits do largely come from playing as different characters in co-op, so I would advise each member of your squad to pick a different hero from each other before jumping in together.