There are some things you can try.

Ark: Survival Ascended’s launch hasn’t been very smooth, with a host of performance problems causing severe game crashes. While there’s no guaranteed fix just yet, there are steps you can take to address these issues and reduce their occurrence.

How to fix crashing issues in Ark: Survival Ascended

1) Restart your game

The first and easiest thing to try is restarting your game. It might sound too simple, but often, a quick restart can solve the problem. Just be sure to completely shut the game down before opening it again.

2) Restart your console or PC

If restarting the game doesn’t help, the next step is to reboot your console or PC. This might not always fix the issue, but if it does, it’s a quick and easy solution, saving you from more complex actions like altering settings.

3) Verify your game files

If you’re using Steam, one way to address crashing issues in Ark: Survival Ascended is to verify the game files. Right-click on the game in your Steam Library, choose Properties, go to the Local Files tab, and click on Verify Integrity Of Game Files. It might take a little time, but this process can often resolve the problems causing the crashes.

4) Drop the graphics settings

Crashes can sometimes happen if your graphics settings are too high for your system, especially on PC. If this seems to be the issue, try reducing them in the game’s Graphics Settings menu. Focus on lowering the resolution, shadows, and texture quality. It’s also wise to disable Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), known for leading to all sorts of performance problems.

5) Install the latest graphics card drivers

If nothing else works, make sure your graphics card drivers are up to date. Here’s how to check:

Type Device Manager in the search box on your taskbar and open Device Manager.

Click on a category to see the list of devices, then right-click (or press and hold) on the graphics card you want to update.

Choose Search automatically for updated driver software.

Click on Update Driver.

About the author