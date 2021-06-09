How to fix “An Update to the game file has been detected…” error in Phantasy Star Online 2

There is a working fix that is helping out some players.

There has been an influx of reports from players who are either unable to boot up Phantasy Star Online 2, or have had the game randomly crash on them only to display the error message “An Update to the game file has been detected…”

Despite going through standard troubleshooting options like restarting the game, or uninstalling and reinstalling, this issue has persisted. Fortunately, there appears to now be a working fix that is helping out some users.

How to fix the Update error in Phantasy Star Online 2

The solution will require you to dive deep into your folders to get the game functioning properly. If you follow these steps, you should have no trouble.

Press Win+R to open the Run dialog

Run %LocalAppData%

Create a directory SEGA if it doesn’t exist yet. Open it.

Create a directory PHANTASYSTARONLINE2_NA_STEAM if it doesn’t exist yet. Open it.

Create a file name steamupdate.txt by right clicking > New > Text Document (IF FILE EXTENSIONS ARE HIDDEN IN YOUR EXPLORER, JUST NAME IT steamupdate)

Open it in Notepad

Put the text v70000_rc_135

Once you’ve completed these steps your game should boot up as normal and hopefully, you won’t be encountering any errors. For some people, this fix hasn’t worked. If that’s the case, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app on your PC once you’ve made the changes.

If this error still persists you may have to wait for a patch to be rolled out for the game that resolves the issue completely.