How to find and catch a Radiant Sunfish in Palia

Catching a Radiant Sunfish in Palia is an easy task once you have the steps down. Fear not, Dot Esports has the answers you seek.

As players navigate the various biomes within Palia, they’ll come across new resources, characters, insects, and animals. Specific animals and insects are sometimes required for certain missions or challenges, but most are worth capturing as you explore Bahari Bay.

I’ve spent many hours trekking up and down the hills of Bahari Bay and Kilima Valley and spotted various wildlife floating and swimming throughout. This is the method of exploration I chose, and I recommend it for you to get the full Palia experience.

Where to find Radiant Sunfish in Palia

Here’s where you have to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to head to Kilima Valley and locate the main village near its center. Once you’re there, go down to the wharf by the river that runs alongside Kilima Village and Reflection Fields.

From there you’ll get your fishing rod out and get casting. With any luck, you’ll catch one quickly and you’ll move on to the next mission.

How to catch a Radiant Sunfish in Palia

Hopefully, by this point, you’ve acquired a fishing rod. A Radiant Sunfish is one of the rarer fish swimming around the rivers and lakes of Palia.

This means you’ll have to keep fishing if it doesn’t go your way instantly.

You can use a worm as bait and fish anytime during the day. There is no specific time to fish, you should be able to get one no matter the hour.

How to fish in Palia

If you’re looking to catch some big game, you’ll have to know the ins and outs of fishing in Palia. Make sure you have your bait ready.

To fish in Palia, you’ll have to:

Figure out how far you’re going to cast by holding down the left click and releasing it once the circle is near where you want it to be. Wait for a few nibbles, once you get a big bite, you can reel it in. As soon as the green brackets appear around the fish, hold the left click in to reel your line toward you. Ensure your fish is between the markers and release when the fish is close enough.

