How to find and catch a Stickleback in Palia

Palia sends gamers on an adventure to scour the various regions of Bahari Bay, picking up things like the wily Stickleback. Players will find this particular fish at a specific location and time of day, and fortunately for you, we know where to look.

After countless hours fishing in Palia, I’ve found the exact spot to head to for a Stickleback. With all the different regions within Palia, finding a specific item can be tricky. This is where noting specific areas as you bypass them is a solid idea and one I’ve taken on board. With all the relaxing free-roaming available in Palia, what else is there to do but explore?

How to fish in Palia

You’ll need to hone your fishing skills if you’re looking to add a Stickleback to your inventory. To catch a fish consistently all you have to do is:

Determine your casting distance by holding down the left click and releasing once the circle is near the intended area

Don’t reel it in immediately, instead wait for a few bites and hook once you’ve got a big bite

As soon as the green brackets appear, hold the left click to reel your line in, all while making sure your fish is in between the markers.

Release the left click to collect your fish out of the water once it’s ready.

How to find a Stickleback in Palia

Plant yourself in the river and get fishing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find this particular fish roaming around rivers. To find the best area for Stickleback fishing, head north of Kilima Village.

Related: How to find and catch a Bat Ray in Palia

If you’re in the correct area, you’ll be at the river sitting between Kilima Village, Leafhopper, and Mirror Fields. Once you’re there, cast your rod into the water and get fishing.

Make sure you have a worm for bait, and to go fishing in the daytime. There’s a particular river where three points meet.

About the author