How to find and catch a Bat Ray in Palia

Catching a Bat Ray requires the utmost precision when fishing. Palia sends players on an adventure to collect different animals and insects, even allowing them to cultivate their own food.

Players will embark on a journey of discovery as they scour each and every biome, dissecting the best ways of acquiring the best items for your progression and having a pleasant experience throughout. Bat Rays are hard to find, but fortunately for you eager hunters, I know exactly where to find them.

How to catch a Bat Ray in Palia

You’ll be fishing in this endeavor so making sure you have a rod would be an excellent place to start. You can acquire a rod by reading the Letter from Einer. You’ll get this letter as soon as you’ve placed a tent down on your housing plot.

Once you’ve got your fishing rod, you’ll find the location to fish and equip it. Hold the “use button” prompt to charge your cast and send the lure flying.

Keep the sinker in between the brackets and you’ll be as right as rain. Always remember to keep reeling.

Where to find a Bat Ray in Palia

Here’s where you’ll find a Bat Ray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to find an enclosed cave with a wooden walkway in Pavel Mines in Bahari Bay. Once you’ve found a water source inside the cave, toss your hook in. You can use a worm and fish at any time, it will not matter.

If you’re struggling to catch one, move along and try elsewhere within the cave. Keep tossing your hook in, and eventually, you’ll catch a Bat Ray.

Now you’ll be able to catch as many as you want, but remember, be patient; sometimes it may take a while to land a Bat Ray on your hook.

