How to find and catch an Inky Dragonfly in Palia

Finding an Inky Dragonfly in Palia is going to take a while. As you traverse Palia’s landscape you may be lucky enough to find one, but if you know where to look, you’ll be collecting more than a few, in no time.

There are tons of different animals and insects wandering around Palia and as you go through each biome, you’ll find more you hadn’t seen before.

The Inky Dragonfly is a small flying insect you’ll spot in certain areas, but you’ll have to keep an eye out if you’re trying to bolster your collection. Certain bugs can be given to varying characters for their weekly challenges, or you could be making things like fertilizers.

How to catch an Inky Dragonfly in Palia?

Firstly, you’ll have to acquire the belt. Auni, the mail-delivering elf will make you a belt and give you 20 smoke bombs. These smoke bombs are your ticket to an inventory full of Dragonflies.

Once you’ve got the belt, you’ll find an Inky Dragonfly and throw smoke bombs until it’s stunned. If you’ve been successful, the Dragonfly will stay still on the ground and you’ll be able to simply pick it up. I usually throw multiple just in case. Smoke bombs are easy to find and you’ll never be low if you keep looking for them as you play.

Where to find an Inky Dragonfly in Palia?

Hopefully, now you’ve got a ton of smoke bombs and you’re ready to throw a couple at a small Dragonfly.

All you have to do is find any lake or pond within Bahari Bay. I went to Hideaway Bluffs and found a few flying around one of the small ponds in the area. You’ll likely see them dart across your screen, so keep an eye out.

