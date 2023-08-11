Palia download size: how big is it?

Palia‘s open beta kicked off for PC players on Aug. 10, allowing players to experience what feels like an MMO experience of the beloved Stardew Valley. Before anything, however, you must know how big Palia‘s download size is to make sure you have enough free space on your SSD or HDD before installing.

How to download Palia

To install Palia, all you need to do is access its official website and create an account to sign up for the open beta. After that, you’ll be able to download the Palia installer and start downloading the game.

How big is the Palia download?

Singularity 6 doesn’t say what is the download size for Palia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can’t know beforehand what is the exact download size for Palia as this information isn’t available on the installer. I, however, downloaded Palia myself and the folder of the game has a size of 16.1 GB.

It’s possible that Palia demands more storage space in the future after Singularity 6 starts updating it and adding new features. But, it’s rare to see an open-world game like Palia require less than 20 GB. That’s essentially a blessing these days.

I didn’t have to delete anything to make room for Palia on my PC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to its relatively small size, it only takes about five to 10 minutes to download Palia, if you have a stable and fast internet connection.

It’s currently unclear when Palia will fully release, but it doesn’t look like its size will expand immensely, especially because the game will also come to Nintendo Switch.

