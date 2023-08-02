How to sign up and access the Palia beta test

The next big multiplayer “cozy sim” is fast approaching, with Palia entering its beta period and finally inviting players from around the world to test out the MMO-style community title for themselves. There are a few opportunities that you can take advantage of the jump into Palia early, but only one is truly available for everyone.

Starting this week, the Palia developers will be welcoming players into Kilima Village and letting everyone who enters play together—only on PC for the time being. This will be split into an initial Closed Beta, followed swiftly by the larger Open Beta.

Plenty of content will be available in the MMO, including fishing, gardening, hunting, mining, and romancing some of the world’s various NPCs. Oh, and I forgot to mention that all of your progress playing in either beta will carry over into the full free-to-play release later this year.

How to sign up and get into the Palia Closed Beta Test

Starting on Aug. 2 at 12pm CT, the Closed Beta Test for Palia will begin for players lucky enough to get an invite.

If you previously created a Palia account, you have received an invitation to this Closed Beta. Using that invite, you can download the beta client and start playing the game once the servers go live. Just be aware that the developers are going to be monitoring the server performance too, so there could be some early jank while things get rolling.

Related: Is Palia free to play?

If you were previously involved in an Alpha Test for the game, you automatically have access to this Closed Beta too.

You can still make an account now and potentially get access since waves of invites are being sent out to players throughout the test to get more people in every day. The devs have noted that “early email sign-ups” will be prioritized, however.

How to sign up and get into the Palia Closed Open Test

While the Palia Closed Beta is invite-only, the Open Beta isn’t far behind it.

Starting at 12pm CT on Aug. 10, every player that has made a Palia account can access the game. The same gameplay from the Closed Beta will be available here and everything will carry over to the main game later this year.

The developers are excited about this, but have laid out an important warning: “During Beta you’ll probably encounter some rough edges that we’re still smoothing out, but we know that by polishing Palia to a bright shine right alongside our players, we can make the best possible game for everyone!”

How to create a Palia account

If you want to try and get access to the Palia Closed Beta or are planning to participate in the Open Beta, you will need a Palia account to do so.

This account is what the developers are going to use to save your data and give you access to the game when it launches in full. Any progress you make during any Palia Beta will be saved here and carried over to your character at launch too.

To make an account, simply head over to the main Palia website. It is a simple process where you register your information and check a few boxes. If you want to ensure you have the best shot at getting into the Beta, make sure you opt into receiving emails at the bottom of the form.

There is also a box open to enter a referral code, which is yet another way to get access to Palia while also receiving some bonus rewards.

How to refer a friend and get rewards in the Palia Beta Test

If you get access to the Palia Closed Beta, you will have the ability to refer a friend by sending your unique referral link to friends who want to try out the game.

When they redeem that code while making a Palia account, you will receive a special reward. There are currently five different rewards you can receive—one for each person that uses your referral code.

You get some cozy gear for playing with friends. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

Finding Friends Chapaa Hat

Finding Friends Chapaa Plush

Finding Friends Chapaa Outfit

Finding Friends Chapaa Fountain

Finding Friends Chapaa Glider Skin

Collecting these items now will let you carry them over to the full release of Palia along with your other progress. Your referred friends will also receive a special Kilima Fruit Basket for their games too.

About the author