Dreadful Redfall gets final update with offline play and further features

Despite the recent news of Arkane Austin’s closure, the developer announced on Friday that it would release one final update for its hero shooter Redfall, adding many new features, including the highly requested offline play mode.

On the official Redfall X account, the studio announced that it would release Update 4, the game’s final patch. It is set to include “revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more.” While Redfall launched as an online-only title several players have wanted the game to be playable offline ever since its launch.

Redfall is a troubled multiplayer shooter.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise, as, according to a past report from IGN, an update that would add the offline functionality was already in development as part of the roadmap of post-launch content. However, after it was announced that the studio would shut down, many speculated that it would no longer receive any further updates.

Additionally, due to the studio’s closure, the Hero Pass, which would have added two new heroes, has been canceled, and players who bought the title would receive “make-good offers.” It seems the highly requested feature will launch after all, along with the new option to pause the game, which is likely now possible thanks to the offline functionality.

Redfall launched in May 2023 in a disastrous state with several technical issues. Over time, the title received many updates and bug fixes, but it is still marred by an ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ rating on Steam, with reviews highlighting how the game is still plagued with bugs, terrible AI, and boring gameplay elements.

Nevertheless, several players still expressed excitement about the upcoming update and their love for the game. Many also voiced their appreciation to the developer and wished its former employees the best.

