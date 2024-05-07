Redfall officially dead, Microsoft reportedly planning ‘make-good offers’ for DLC buyers

Xbox reportedly confirmed it’s going to shut down several studios, one of them being Arkane Austin, creators of the infamous Redfall. Users are still waiting for answers from the studio to get refunds.

As first reported by the popular journalist Jason Schreier, there was an internal Microsoft email that talked about the four studios closing. This also talked about how Arkane Austin will solve the problem for the players who purchased Bite Back Edition and the Hero Pass but won’t be receiving the promised content in that edition, all of which cost $100. Users want answers on how to recover this money.

Redfall is working on a way to refund players. Image via Arkane Austin

The email stated the most recent update for Redfall marks the end of content additions. As for the servers, the email mentioned the game’s servers will stay online for those still playing, and that Microsoft “will provide make-good offers to players who purchased the Hero DLC.”

Signup here https://t.co/1Pr9vfnn4K to receive details on how eligible players can receive this credit. pic.twitter.com/FFXiYEXgrM — Redfall (@playRedfall) May 7, 2024

The Hero Pass was intended to add two new heroes to the game, but these characters will never appear in the title. Arkane Austin and the official Redfall social media account shared a post detailing the situation, mentioning they are working to offer back credit for cancelled content that players have already purchased.

Bethesda and Xbox are encouraging Redfall owners to follow the game’s X account to receive updates on how to get credit. Players will likely receive the game’s cost in the currency of their chosen platform, such as Steam or the Microsoft Store. Upon its initial release on May 1, 2023, the game faced overwhelming criticism and received unfavorable ratings.

Redfall was the first big AAA-budget title to be released exclusively from Bethesda and Xbox, launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X. Many users reported issues with the game’s performance, bugs, and an almost non-existent enemy AI.

On August 7, Microsoft announced the closure of Tango Gameworks, the creators of The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush, Arkane Austin, and Alpha Dog Studios, the team behind Mighty Doom. Zenimax Online will absorb Roundhouse Games, the final affected studio, to continue producing content for The Elder Scrolls Online.

