Xbox shuts down Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush studios amid Bethesda cuts

According to Jason Schreier on May 7, Xbox is shutting down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Studios, and Roundhouse Games amid Bethesda cuts. Roundhouse Games will reportedly merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.

In the email shared by IGN, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty revealed the details behind these cuts. “These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades,” the email wrote.

Arkane Austin, a studio behind Redfall, is closing, with some members joining other studios across Bethesda. When it comes to Redfall, the game’s servers will remain online and will provide “make-good offers to players who purchased the Hero DLC.” Alpha Dog Studios and Tango Gameworks are also closing. The Mighty Doom top-down shooter sunsets on Aug. 7, while the Hi-Fi Rush remains available on all the platforms it is today. The last affected studio, Roundhouse Games, is merging with ZeniMax Online Studios to work on The Elder Scrolls Online.

“With this consolidation of our Bethesda studio teams, so that we can invest more deeply in our portfolio of games and new IP, a small number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will also be eliminated,” Matt wrote, highlighting the impacted employees are receiving full support, including severance benefits informed by local laws.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

