Three soldiers facing a monster in Redfall
Image via Bethesda Softworks
Category:
General

Xbox shuts down Redfall and Hi-Fi Rush studios amid Bethesda cuts

Many talented studios affected.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 7, 2024 08:40 am

According to Jason Schreier on May 7, Xbox is shutting down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Studios, and Roundhouse Games amid Bethesda cuts. Roundhouse Games will reportedly merge with ZeniMax Online Studios.

Recommended Videos

In the email shared by IGN, the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty revealed the details behind these cuts. “These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades,” the email wrote.

Arkane Austin, a studio behind Redfall, is closing, with some members joining other studios across Bethesda. When it comes to Redfall, the game’s servers will remain online and will provide “make-good offers to players who purchased the Hero DLC.” Alpha Dog Studios and Tango Gameworks are also closing. The Mighty Doom top-down shooter sunsets on Aug. 7, while the Hi-Fi Rush remains available on all the platforms it is today. The last affected studio, Roundhouse Games, is merging with ZeniMax Online Studios to work on The Elder Scrolls Online.

“With this consolidation of our Bethesda studio teams, so that we can invest more deeply in our portfolio of games and new IP, a small number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams will also be eliminated,” Matt wrote, highlighting the impacted employees are receiving full support, including severance benefits informed by local laws.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Unturned: Arid item and weapon IDs list (2024)
Arid map landscape in Unturned.
Category: General
General
Unturned: Arid item and weapon IDs list (2024)
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
Read Article When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
The Steam logo in front of a background of various other games.
Category: General
General
When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 7, 2024
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Unturned: Arid item and weapon IDs list (2024)
Arid map landscape in Unturned.
Category: General
General
Unturned: Arid item and weapon IDs list (2024)
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
Read Article When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
The Steam logo in front of a background of various other games.
Category: General
General
When is the next Steam sale? Steam sale dates
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 7, 2024
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (May 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 7, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.