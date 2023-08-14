How to find and catch a Striped Sturgeon in Palia

The Striped Sturgeon is one of the Uncommon fish you can get in Palia that is only available at a specific location and time of day, but you’ll also need to follow an additional step to catch it.

Palia is still in its open beta phase, but already has a lot of fish types for players to catch. There are currently 81 fish in the game, and the Striped Sturgeon is one of them.

If you’re looking for a Striped Sturgeon in Palia, read on to find the exact requirements you need to meet to catch this elusive fish.

Where and when can I find Striped Sturgeon in Palia?

You used to catch Gillyfin, now you catch Sturgons. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Striped Sturgeon can only be fished at the Fisherman’s Lagoon in Kilima Village in the evening and night. It’s easy to get there, as you can go by foot heading south from Kilima Village—and you can even fish by Einar.

I caught my Striped Sturgeon at 3am, and after that, I couldn’t catch it anymore, so I would say that’s the limit if you go fishing at night. Head to the Lagoon as the sky starts to get dark and you should have enough time to catch your Striped Sturgeon.

How to catch the Striped Sturgeon in Palia

Right-click to equip a worm before fishing. Screenshot via Dot Esports It’s not at least a C+. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All you need to do is buy a worm at the general store if you don’t have a worm farm yet. Head to the Fisherman’s Lagoon and left-click to launch the bait and start fishing. Once the fish bites, wait for it to strongly pull the string to left-click again.

It will try to flee by going left to right quicker than the common fish, so don’t panic, and take your time so you don’t lose the fish. Reel in only when the marker is green and try to predict his movement. It won’t jump out of the water as well, so there’s one less thing to worry about when reeling it in.

Nothing will indicate that the fish you’ve hooked is the Striped Sturgeon, so you’ll have to try again if it isn’t. The place you fish from the Fisherman’s Lagoon won’t make a difference when fishing for a Striped Sturgeon, so don’t feel the need to move around. Just stay patient, keep fishing, and you should get your Striped Sturgeon shortly.

