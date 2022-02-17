How to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West

Games that feature giant map like Horizon Forbidden West can be painful if it doesn’t have a fast travel system.

Luckily, for Horizon players, this action role-playing video title has an efficient fast travel that will save you a lot of time. There are just a few requirements that you need to know first. First of all, players need to have visited a location on the map before they can fast travel to it.

Any location can be fast traveled to once players visited them once, but it requires a Fast Travel Pack if you’re not going to a campfire. The Fast Travel Pack can be bought from any merchant in Horizon for 25 Metal Shards.

Once you have played more, though, you’ll realize that there are a lot of campfires distributed around the map and that is better to fast travel to them for free rather than spending a Fast Travel Pack every time. The campfires also allow you to perform a quick or manual save that will record your progress in the game.

How to fast travel

To fast travel for free in Horizon, you just have to know the location of a campfire. Press Circle to open the map and use the left analog stick to move the cursor around. Select the campfire of your choice and press R2 to fast travel to that campfire without spending one of your Fast Travel Packs.

If you don’t want to go to a campfire, the alternative is to open the map with the touchpad, select a specific location that you have already visited, and press R2 to fast travel. Since you’re not going to a campfire, you’ll need to have a Fast Travel Pack.