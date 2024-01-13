How to earn and use Upgrade Coupons in War Thunder

War Thunder is a fun game, but the player marketplace surrounding it is anything but. I swear, the developers made the whole process of selling vehicles as inconvenient as possible just so most players would give up halfway and forget about it entirely.

To remedy the problem, today, I’ll tell you exactly what Upgrade Coupons are and how you can use them in War Thunder.

What are Upgrade Coupons in War Thunder?

These are useless on their own. Image via War Thunder Forum

First of all, Upgrade Coupons are only useful to PC players, so if you are playing War Thunder on a console, you may as well forget about them.

Upgrade Coupons are used for selling War Thunder event vehicles to other players. When you receive a Coupon for an event vehicle through the battle pass, by default, you can only claim it for yourself. But, you can also sell them to other players for GJN on the Gaijin Market. The developer doesn’t just want anyone selling these Vehicle Coupons on the marketplace, though.

No, you need to have the premium battle pass and grind your way toward the privilege of selling vehicles, and that’s where Upgrade Coupons come in.

How to earn Upgrade Coupons in War Thunder?

You need the premium battle pass to sell vehicles. Image via Gaijin Entertainment

You earn War Thunder Upgrade Coupons through the premium battle pass. Like most battle passes, there is a standard tier, which is free, and a premium tier that costs real money. Both the free and premium-tier battle passes yield plenty of rewards, including Vehicle Coupons. When you consume a Vehicle Coupon, you get the vehicle.

If you are a free player, you can earn these event Vehicle Coupons through the free tier, but you can only claim them for yourself. You’ll need the premium battle pass to sell these on the Gaijin Marketplace. So, why do you need the premium battle pass? Because that’s where the Upgrade Coupons are, and you’ll need to combine them with Vehicle Coupons to make them sellable. I hope you’re ready because this is about to get confusing.

How to use Upgrade Coupons in War Thunder

So, you have the premium battle pass and you have an Upgrade Coupon, but just how do you use it? If you select the Upgrade Coupon, the only option available is to convert it into Warbonds (WB), which you probably don’t need, so what gives?

Here’s how you use the Upgrade Coupons.

Make sure you have the Upgrade Coupon in your inventory ( don’t convert it into WB )

in your inventory ( ) Make sure you have a Vehicle Coupon in your inventory that matches the Upgrade Coupon ( don’t consume it for yourself )

( ) Now, select the Vehicle Coupon and click on Make Tradable in the bottom right corner between the Consume and the Preview buttons

and click on in the bottom right corner between the and the buttons This will use both Coupons and give you back a new Vehicle Coupon that you can now sell on the Gaijin Marketplace

Tip: Each Upgrade Coupon can only be used for a specific vehicle.

Needlessly complicated, if you ask me. And the icing on this complicated cake? You won’t even be able to sell these vehicles on the marketplace until after the event is over. Hopefully, now you understand how Upgrade Coupons work. Have fun playing War Thunder!