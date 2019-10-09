How to delete your Blizzard Account

Blizzard’s decision to ban Hearthstone pro Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai has been heavily criticized. Fans of Hearthstone, Overwatch, and WoW are expressing their disappointment on social media and even encouraging others to boycott Blizzard. And some fans are simply deleting their Blizzard Accounts.

Blitzchung was suspended from Hearthstone competitions yesterday after he supported Hong Kong protests in a post-game interview. Blizzard cited this as a violation of company policy, banning him from tournaments for one year and making him forfeit his Grandmasters prize money.

Since then, fans have started their own protest against Blizzard, leading some people to delete their Blizzard Account.

Players can’t just close their account, however. Instead, they have to submit a request through Blizzard to close their account for them. Blizzard’s website says it could take up to 30 days to process these requests. This will probably take longer now with the sudden influx of account deletion requests.

To submit an account deletion request, you might need your government-issued photo ID.

Deleting your account is permanent and will remove personal information and all games associated with that account. To submit an account deletion request, go to Blizzard’s support page and Delete Blizzard Account. There’s a link at the bottom of the description to begin the process.