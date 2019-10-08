Blizzard bans Hearthstone pro player who called for Hong Kong liberation on Grandmasters livestream

Earlier today, Blizzard Entertainment has announced the suspension of the Hearthstone pro player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai, who competed in the Hearthstone Grandmasters. He will be banned from official tournaments for one year and has lost his Grandmasters prize earnings.

Two days ago, in a post-game interview on the official Hearthstone Taiwan livestream, the player from Hong Kong wore a gas mask and called for support to those involved in the ongoing protests against local police and government, which started several months ago.

🎃 Inven Global 🎃 on Twitter BREAKING] Hong Kong Hearthstone player @blitzchungHS calls for liberation of his country in post-game interview: https://t.co/3AgQAaPioj @Matthieist #Hearthstone https://t.co/DnaMSEaM4g

“Engaging in any act that, in Blizzard’s sole discretion, brings you into public disrepute, offends a portion or group of the public, or otherwise damages Blizzard image will result in removal from Grandmasters and reduction of the player’s prize total to $0 USD, in addition to other remedies which may be provided for under the Handbook and Blizzard’s Website Terms,” Blizzard said in its official statement.

The Grandmasters represents the highest league of Hearthstone esports, and the game has a strong presence in the Chinese market, which gave impact to the player’s statement. Blitzchung is suspended for the rest of the season and until Oct. 5, 2020, effective immediately.

But that’s not all: both casters who did the post-game interview were also sanctioned, as Blizzard stopped working with them. In the post-game interview, they reportedly said: ” Say the eight words, then we’ll end the interview immediately.”