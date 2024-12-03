How to connect an Xbox controller to PC

Just because your PC comes with a keyboard and mouse doesn’t mean you have to use them while gaming. Thankfully, many PC games support a variety of Xbox controllers, so long as you know how to connect these controllers to your computer.

Recommended Videos

If you are curious about how to connect a specific Xbox controller to your PC, then here is everything you need to know before jumping into your favorite game.

All methods of connecting an Xbox controller to PC

It’s time to connect your controller and get gaming. Image via Microsoft

There are a total of three methods you can use to connect an Xbox controller to your PC: plug it in with a USB cable, use an Xbox Wireless Adaptor, or activate Bluetooth. Sadly, not every method can be utilized by older controllers. To make the connection process easier, we have provided a detailed breakdown of all three methods. Further in the article, we have listed every controller that currently connects with modern PCs, and their connectivity methods:

USB cables

The easiest way to connect your Xbox controller to your PC is via USB cables. Every controller has a USB port at the top typically used for charging or connecting directly to the Xbox. By connecting an applicable USB cable between ports on your PC and the controller, you’ll be able to use the controller in-game.

This method does require the controller to be constantly plugged into your PC to work. If you are not a fan of having a wired connection, then the other methods may be more up your alley.

Xbox Wireless Adaptor

Before Microsoft released the newest Xbox controllers, players would need to purchase an Xbox Wireless Adaptor to connect wirelessly to a PC. This adaptor plugs right into a USB slot on your PC, and is built to easily connect with certain Xbox controllers. If you want to use an Xbox Wireless Adaptor, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Turn on the PC and sign in to your Windows 10 or 11 account. Plug in your Xbox Wireless Adapter. Turn on the controller using the Xbox button and clock on the pairing button next to the left shoulder button until the Xbox button flashes. Press the pair button on the Xbox Wireless Adapter. A small light should flash for several seconds. Once both flashing lights turn solid, that means the controller has connected to the adapter.

Bluetooth

The newest Xbox Series controllers can connect to your PC via Bluetooth, meaning you won’t need to purchase a special adaptor to play games. If you want to use Bluetooth, follow these steps:

Use the Windows key and search for “Bluetooth” to bring up the “Bluetooth and other devices” settings menu. Click on this page and make sure your Bluetooth is turned on and set to discoverable. Turn on any Xbox Series controller by holding the Guide button. Press the sync button at the top of the controller until the Guide light begins flashing. Head back to the Bluetooth settings menu on your computer and click “Add Bluetooth or other device” and select the Bluetooth option. After your computer searches, you should see an Xbox Series controller pop up. Click pair to begin using your controller.

How to connect Xbox 360 controllers to PC

This is the oldest controller that can connect to PCs. Image via Microsoft.

Since Xbox 360 controllers are fairly old, they can’t utilize modern methods of connecting wirelessly to PCs. This means you’ll have to use the built-in USB cable that comes with the controllers. Simply plug this USB cable into a slot on the back of your PC, and you can use the controller while in-game.

Some older Xbox 360 controllers did come with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing them to connect to older Xbox systems without a wire. However, you’ll need to purchase a custom Xbox 360 receiver for your PC to get this dated Bluetooth technology to work.

Instead of purchasing a receiver, we recommend purchasing a modern controller instead or just using a simple wired connection.

How to connect Xbox One controllers to PC

This middle-of-the-road controller doesn’t have built-in Bluetooth. Image via Microsoft.

All Xbox One controllers use Micro-USB to USB-A cables for charging and wired connections. You can use one of these cables to connect your PC and controller, which allows you to use the controller while playing games.

Sadly, Xbox One controllers don’t have built-in Bluetooth compatibility. This means you’ll have to purchase and use the Xbox Wireless Adaptor if you are adamant about using a wireless connection. Simply plug the wireless adaptor into a USB slot on your PC, pair the devices together, and boot up your favorite games.

How to connect Xbox Series X|S and Elite Series Controllers to PC

All connectivity methods work with an Xbox Series controller. Image via Microsoft.

Every Xbox Series X|S comes with a brand-new Xbox Series controller, the most modern controllers in the Xbox family. Thankfully, all Xbox Series controllers can connect to PCs with any of the aforementioned methods, so pick whichever is the easiest for you.

All Xbox series controllers come with and use USB-C to USB-A cables for charging and wired connections. By plugging this cable into your PC and the controller, you can use it to play games.

If you prefer a wireless connection, then you can pair your controller and your computer’s Bluetooth together. Finally, if you happen to have an Xbox Wireless Adaptor lying around, then this device can also connect any Series controller to a PC.

Hardcore Xbox fans can also purchase Elite Series Controllers, which are plush and expensive versions of the Series controllers. Similar to their regular counterparts, Elite Series controllers connect to PCs in the exact same way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy