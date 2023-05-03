Carpe Noctem is the first side mission you will encounter in Redfall and you can start it as soon as you’ve started the Two Birds One Stone main mission.

This side mission requires you to secure your first safe house, complete your first safe house mission, and secure the neighborhood that safehouse is located in by killing the Shadetree Killer vampire underboss.

Want to know more? Read on for how to complete the Carpe Noctem side mission in Redfall.

How to start the Carpe Noctem side mission in Redfall

As soon as you pick up the Two Birds One Stone main mission from the briefing table in the fire station, you can start the Carpe Noctem side mission. To officially start this side mission, head towards the Shadetree Heights safehouse, which you can see on the map above.

As soon as you get within close distance of the safe house, Reverend Eva will start talking to you on the radio, and ask you to secure safehouses around the town. This will start the mission.

How to secure the Shadetree Heights safe house in Redfall

Once you get to the Shadetree Heights safe house, you need to secure it. To do this, kill any cultists or vampires in the area and then go to the house’s garage. There are two ways you can get into the garage, either by using a lockpick or by using a rewire kit.

If you want to use a rewire kit, then head to the main garage door and hover over the the garage door lock beside it. Hold E on keyboard or X on controller to use your rewire kit on the lock and then it should open.

If you’re using a lockpick instead, go to the single door on the side or the garage and again hold E or X to open the door.

Once inside the garage, you’ll see a safehouse generator. Go up to the generator and, again, hold either E or X until it powers up. This will secure the safehouse, so go back to the safehouse door and enter.

How to complete the Bellwether Supply Drop safehouse mission in Redfall

As soon as you enter the safehouse, you’ll hear Reverend Eva speaking through a radio. Go to the radio on the coffee table in the middle of the room and interact with it. The reverend asks you to complete a safe house mission next. To do that, go to the map projected onto a curtain in the safehouse (hovering over it will say “Safehouse Missions”) and interact with it. This brings up the Shadetree Heights safehouse missions menu.

Click and hold on the Bellwether Supply Drop mission to accept the mission. Once you do, bring up your map and look for the yellow marker that represents the communications laser. The marker will be slightly west of the Supper Club, so if you’ve already unlocked that historical marker, fast travel to it and then head west.

The communications laser is at the end of a bridge but is heavily guarded by Bellweather operatives. Kill the operatives and then interact with the laser, which is on the end of the bridge where the yellow marker is.

This sends a laser into the air, causing two supply drops to fall. As soon as you see the supply drops falling, you can head towards their locations. Alternatively, you can wait until they drop and they’re marked on the map—they appear as separate yellow squares (seen below).

It doesn’t matter which order you tackle these supply drops, but I recommend heading towards the one at the Supper Club first, as it’s closer.

Either walk or fast travel to the Supper Club and you’ll find the Bellwether weapons container, guarded by Bellwether operatives. Take out the operatives and then release the latches on either side of the container by pressing and holding the interaction button. Once the container is open you can loot its contents. If you’re finding the red mist nearby is an issue, simply turn on the UV light near it and then smash the mist-spewing vampire once it’s frozen.

Next, head to the second supply drop, which can be found to the west. The closest fast travel point is Wampywurk Sighting (if you’ve unlocked it); otherwise, fast travel to the Shadetree Heights safehouse and then head there by foot.

The supply drop has landed in front of Milo’s Market and is heavily guarded by Bellwether operatives, and even a couple of turrets. Take them all out, then release the latches on either side of the Bellwether Medical Container and loot its contents.

Once you do this, fast travel back to the Shadetree Heights safehouse.

How to defeat the Shadetree Killer vampire underboss in Redfall

To complete the Carpe Noctem side mission in Redfall, your final task is to kill the Shadetree Killer in order to secure the neighborhood. To do this, once again interact with the safehouse missions projection and this time accept The Vampire Underboss mission.

Before heading to the Shadetree Killer’s location, make sure you have plenty of medkits and ammo. When you’re happy to take on the boss, leave the Shadetree Heights safehouse and head south towards the yellow marker on the map.

When you arrive at the marker, you’ll find it is a boarded-up house. To get in to the house, you need to go around the side until you find a tree stump coincidentally located beside a balcony with blue paint dripping off of it (seen below). Climb up onto the tree stump and onto the balcony, then enter the house.

Once inside the house, head to the kitchen on the ground floor. There is a door near a bookshelf that leads down to the basement. Go down the stairs and into the basement, then turn right and open the closed door. Upon opening the door, you’ll see a blood smear across the floor. Go into the room, and then the Shadetree Killer should spawn in the main part of the basement. Go back in and kill him.

Once the Shadetree killer is dead, collect his skull and loot his vampire remains. This will complete the Carpe Noctem side mission and secure the neighborhood.

Underboss skulls are require to unlock vampire god lairs. To collect them, complete all the safe house missions and kill all the vampire underbosses you can.