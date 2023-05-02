Redfall is the latest Arkane adventure, setting players loose in the streets of Redfall, Massachusetts, as they attempt to take out the vampire threat. They won’t have to struggle throughout the whole game, as some survivors have managed to set up safehouses in a variety of places around the city. That being said, they’ll likely need to be secured again before players can rest in them.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock safehouses in Redfall.

How do you unlock safehouses in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re walking into a new area for the first time, you’ll likely see an icon of a house appear on your HUD. Head towards it and you’ll likely see a generator that needs to be activated, at which point the safehouse will be available. At that point, you can enter it to buy supplies and equip missions, as well as use it as a fast travel point from that moment forward, allowing you to catch up with friends in multiplayer.

These safe houses are great opportunities for players to resupply when they’re in the area as sometimes the other survivors will have left health kits or ammo. This makes using them as fast travel points all the more useful. After you finish the objective, you can simply fast-travel back to the safe house and heal up before accepting the next mission.

Players can also fast-travel using local landmarks, but they don’t provide the same benefits as a safehouse, so they’re less useful. Just make sure that you’re securing those safehouses early so you can get back when you need to.