All Redfall heroes, ranked

Redfall is the latest multiplayer title to come out this year, allowing players to group up as one of four heroes in a fight against the vampire menace threatening Massachusetts. Xbox has been heavily marketing the heroes ahead of the release on May 2, with each one promising their own personality and unique abilities.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how all the Redfall heroes rank against one another.

Redfall characters ranked from best to worst

The four different characters include some of the typical character classes and a fun cast of voices. You can expect multiplayer shooters like support, stealth, DPS, and magic. Whichever you pick will largely depend on what abilities are the most attractive to you. These rankings are objective and each character can be heavily optimized thanks to the branching skill trees that build on each ability.

The ideal scenario is that you’ll have a team full of all four characters, but that’s not always feasible. It’s wise to think about each character and their abilities so you know who’s gonna provide the easiest chance of helping you personally to get through the waves of monsters in Redfall‘s story.

4) Jacob Boyer

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jacob is a stealth-focused character with the ability to take out enemies from long range, given they don’t immediately run up or teleport to his position. His base abilities are as follows:

Raven: Command a raven to fly forward and mark enemies, while holding the “Z” key on the keyboard or “LB” on a controller will cause him to scan the local area.

Command a raven to fly forward and mark enemies, while holding the “Z” key on the keyboard or “LB” on a controller will cause him to scan the local area. Cloak: Activate Jacob’s cloak to hide from enemies, but attacking will deactivate the cloak and make him a target again.

Activate Jacob’s cloak to hide from enemies, but attacking will deactivate the cloak and make him a target again. Heartstopper: Jacob summons an ethereal sniper rifle with sights that automatically lock onto enemies, dealing heavy damage.

While Redfall may make it sound like you can approach each enemy encounter with stealth, this is not reflected in the gameplay. This makes Jacob a less-than-useful character, especially if players are in the game by themselves. One shot on an enemy or a step that’s too loud and you’ll have the entire group of enemies on your position.

3)Remedios “Remi” De La Rosa

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remi is the support character of the bunch, with her own robotic companion Bribón following her around. It works as a great distraction and even has its own gun that occasionally shoots enemies. It’s not as useful as it might seem, but upgrades will help. Her abilities are as follows:

C4 Charge: Remi throws out a bundle of C4 explosives that sticks to enemies and surfaces. Once stuck and armed, it can be detonated with the “X” key on a keyboard or “RB” on a controller.

Remi throws out a bundle of C4 explosives that sticks to enemies and surfaces. Once stuck and armed, it can be detonated with the “X” key on a keyboard or “RB” on a controller. Siren: Bribón goes out in a direction that Remi points and begins to make loud noises and flashing lights to draw in enemies and absorb damage.

Bribón goes out in a direction that Remi points and begins to make loud noises and flashing lights to draw in enemies and absorb damage. Mobilize: Remi creates a rallying circle that sends out an initial pulse of healing before continuing to heal over time.

Remi is useful as long as you’ve got a team member, with her healing ability and robot distraction providing good opportunities to help allies. That being said, she doesn’t offer many offensive abilities by herself, with the C4 not really being as effective as you might expect. If you plan to play most of the game with a friend, Remi might be good to have on your roster.

2) Layla Ellison

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While she’s definitely the most stylish out of the four, Layla also has the benefit of special magic powers that are much cooler than anything Jacob has. Due to her psychic powers earned from vampire experiments, Layla has a variety of interesting abilities, including:

Lift: Summon a ghostly elevator that will boost you and your allies into the air, which is great for traversal.

Summon a ghostly elevator that will boost you and your allies into the air, which is great for traversal. Umbrella: Summon an umbrella made of psychic energy that can absorb damage and projectiles. Pressing “Z” on a keyboard or “LB” on a controller will shoot out a blast of energy.

Summon an umbrella made of psychic energy that can absorb damage and projectiles. Pressing “Z” on a keyboard or “LB” on a controller will shoot out a blast of energy. Vampire Ex-Boyfriend: Layla summons her ex-boyfriend, Jason, to fight by her side for a brief period of time. Jason happens to be a vampire.

Layla is a great character whether you’re playing by yourself or alongside an ally due to her abilities that make traversal and protection easier. Having a vampire you can call to your aid is a great ability that can help keep enemies busy if you need to heal or revive your ally.

1) Devinder “Dev” Crousley

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might not think much of this cryptid hunter, but Devinder has a range of tools and experience under his belt to deal with the vampire threat. With a history of chasing this exact phenomenon, he has managed to acquire a range of useful gear for the following abilities:

Arc Javelin: Throw a javelin into an enemy or a surface to have it create lightning that will zap outwards to stun nearby enemies.

Throw a javelin into an enemy or a surface to have it create lightning that will zap outwards to stun nearby enemies. Translocate: Devinder throws out a translocation beacon that he’s able to teleport to by using the “X” key on a keyboard or “RB” on a controller for a second time. Allies can follow using the beacon he leaves behind.

Devinder throws out a translocation beacon that he’s able to teleport to by using the “X” key on a keyboard or “RB” on a controller for a second time. Allies can follow using the beacon he leaves behind. Blacklight: Use the camera setup that Dev has rigged to put out extreme UV light, turning any vampires to stone and stunning any humans that get too close.

Related: All Redfall vampires types and abilities

Devinder is a great character if you’re going at it alone and would make a fair addition to any kind of team. His abilities are great for DPS, as well as having a similar benefit in traversal as Layla. While he might not be the best for supporting or healing allies, his abilities will make taking out the enemies that much faster. That means more time to heal and regroup before the next fight.

Regardless of how powerful each character is, it’s more important that you find something closer to your preferred playstyle. If you prefer to sneak around the shadows, Jacob will make just as fine of a choice as any of the other characters. You can have multiple save files as well, so feel free to experiment until you find your favorite.