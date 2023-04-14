All voice actors for Redfall: Full cast list

One of the voices is the same from Peter Parker.

You can choose between four main characters in Redfall: Jacob Boyer, Layla Ellison, Devinder Crousley, and Remi de la Rosa. A big part of their personalities will be expressed through their voices, so who are the actors?

The cast has professionals that range from people who have worked in countless video games to others who are just starting out in the industry. Here are the voice actors for the main characters in Redfall.

Redfall voice actors cast list

Jacob Boyer is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal

Image via Bethesda Softworks/ Image via For The Win

Yuri Lowenthal has worked in countless games with his more recent work voicing Marth in Fire Emblem, Ross in Need for Speed Unbound, Luka in Bayonetta 3, and The Cook in Return to Monkey Island.

His most famous characters in the media are Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto, teenage Ben Tennysin in Ben 10, He-Man in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and Mylo in Arcane.

In video games, you’ll recognize his voice as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Dion Aquato in Psychonauts 2, and Lorath in Diablo 3.

Lowenthal has an extensive list of games he has worked on in his career, but these are a few of the games in which you’ll hear his voice:

Bayonetta Series – Luka

Bugsnax – Chandlo Funkbun

Diablo 3 – Lorath

Dead or Alive 6 – Hayate

Fallout 4 – Danny Sullivan and Valut-Tec Scientists

Death Stranding – CDT Driver and The Engineer

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Johnny

Fire Emblem – Marth

Marvel’s Spider-Man Series – Peter Parker

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two – Radar

Psychonauts 2 – Dion Aquato, Young Patient, and Dragon

Saints Row Series – Matt Miller

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Marth and Alucard

Layla Ellison is voiced by Noveen Crumbie

Image via Bethesda Softworks/ Image via Girl Talk HQ

Also known as Queen Noveen, Noveen Crumbie is mostly recognized as the global voice for E! Network, she mainly voices announcements in award shows, but her voice can also be found in video games. Her first work was in Red Dead Redemption 2 voicing an NPC.

Noveen also voiced Vanessa Jones in Friday the 13th and Helen Bland in The Sinking City before bringing to life Layla Ellison in Redfall.

Devinder Crousley is voice by Kamal Khan

Image via Bethesda Softworks/ Image via IMDb

Kamal Khan has mostly acted on TV shows such as Haunting of Bly Manor but is familiar with voice acting in video games, having worked on four other games aside from Redfall. Here are the games and characters Khan worked on:

Fallout 76 – Dr. Jain

Destruction AllStars – Sgt. Rescue

XCOM: Chimera Squad – Claymore

Crucible – Rahi

Remi de la Rosa is voiced by Adriana Isabel

Image via Bethesda Softworks/ Image via Adriana Isabel’s Facebook

Redfall is Adriana Isabel’s first time as a video game voice actor in a game from a studio such as Arkane. She had only voiced a character named Anya in Pagan Oline from Mad Head Games studio and has acted in a number of shorts.