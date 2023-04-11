All Redfall vampires types and abilities

Redfall is a first-person shooter title developed by Arkane Studios, set to release for PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 2, 2023. This action horror title will see a band of well-armed playable characters take back the town of Redfall from its vampire invaders.

In this co-op-focused FPS, an experiment gone wrong has led to the town of Redfall falling prey to a horde of vampires. With crosses, garlic, and a lot of bullets, this group of four survivors will fight to liberate their town one block at a time. As with many other character-based shooters, players will encounter a wide array of vampire enemies.

Since Redfall is still in development, more vampire types are sure to release upon launch and in potential future content releases, but gameplay and story trailers have given some insight into potential vampire types. This is everything you need to know about the enemies in Redfall.

Vampire Types in Redfall

Human Cultists

Human Cultists will be one of the more basic enemies in Redfall. After vampires have swarmed and overtaken the small town, some humans decided to swap sides and align themselves with the bloodsucking invaders using them as a resource.

These Cultists are not too different from our playable characters, as they will be armed with melee weapons and firearms. Unlike other vampire types, these Cultists should not be too difficult to dispatch since they have no unique abilities. Instead, Cultists will likely only become an issue in large numbers.

Vampires

Vampires are undoubtedly also set to be among the most common enemy types, with basic Vampires lining the streets of Redfall. Compared to their human Cultist counterparts, these Vampires will be stronger and faster. Though relatively stronger, regular Vampires likely will not be too difficult to defeat either.

Angler

Image via Arkane

The Angler is a unique Vampire type that can launch a spear-like projectile at players, which causes damage but also reels in hit players. This not only brings players closer to the Angler but also isolates the victim from their team. To defeat this Vampire type, it would be best to try to avoid this harpoon ability and keep an eye out for allies who may have been struck.