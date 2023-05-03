Slaying vampires is all well and good, but Redfall‘s vampire gods present a much bigger challenge.

Vampire gods are the most powerful vampires in Redfall and serve as the game’s bosses. In total, there are four vampire gods in Redfall: The Hollow Man, Miss Whisper, Bloody Tom, and The Black Sun. But you can’t just entire the lairs of these vampire gods as and when you like, instead there are a few things you need to do first.

Want to know more? Read on for everything you need to know on how to unlock vampire god lairs in Redfall.

What do you need to unlock vampire god lairs in Redfall?

To access the lair of each vampire god, you need to have three underboss skulls and the vampire remnant applicable to that god to open it. Underboss skulls are unlocked by completing safe house missions, while the relevant vampire remnants are unlocked as part of the main story missions.

As vampire god lairs are unlocked as part of the main storyline, however, you won’t be able to enter them until the mission to take on their related vampire god is unlocked. When a vampire god lair door appears on the map, as part of a main story mission, it will be highlighted in yellow on your map.

Here’s what each vampire god requires to open its lair:

The Hollow Man – three underboss skulls and the butterfly needle remnant

Miss Whisper – three underboss skulls and Miss Whisper’s key remnant

Bloody Tom – three underboss skulls and handbell remnant

The Black Sun – three underboss skulls and The Black Sun’s Clock

Where are vampire god lairs in Redfall?

As previously mentioned, you cannot access vampire god lairs until you’ve unlocked the mission related to them. But below you’ll find where the doors to the lairs spawn.

Hollow Man – door is on the Addison Mansion grounds in Sedgewick in Redfall Commons

Miss Whisper – door is out the front of the Wellness Centre in Founder’s Knoll in Burial Point

Bloody Tom – door is found in the loft of Kildere House in Ashumet Springs in Burial Point

Black Sun – door is found in the traffic tunnel in Burial Point

Remember, entering a vampire god lair will begin a boss fight against that vampire god, so make sure you have all the med kits and ammo you need before you go in.