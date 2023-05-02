How to get Underboss Skulls in Redfall

Redfall is the latest Xbox Game Pass title, letting players face off against the vampire threat on the streets of the titular Massachusetts city. Throughout their time in the city, players will be taking on the many Underbosses and retrieving their skulls for offerings. Players will need to collect a certain number of Underboss Skulls if they hope to take on the bosses of the game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Underboss Skulls throughout your time in Redfall.

Where to get Underboss Skulls in Redfall

You can find Underboss Skulls by completing the safehouse missions in Redfall, which will lead you to the nearest enemy. You’ll need to clear out any vampires and cultists before taking on the Underboss, at which point a pile of ashes will pool with a skull appearing on top. You’ll need to collect a pre-determined amount to reach certain bosses, such as needing three to fight the Hollow Man.

That’s not all you’ll need to open the gate to fight these bosses, as you’ll also need a specific piece of memorabilia. The Underbosses and their lackies are likely to provide a fair amount of rewards for players who are able to take them down. Taking out these mini-bosses is a great barometer for your strength before you take on the region boss, and having a friend for co-op multiplayer makes it easier.

Make sure that you’re searching the dust left behind by the vampire when you pick up the skull so you don’t miss any impressive loot. As long as you secure the safehouses in Redfall and take on their quests, you should have no issue getting Underboss Skulls.