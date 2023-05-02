Are you wondering how many main story missions Redfall has? Then you’ve landed on the right page. Redfall has a total of 24 main story missions to complete, split across two maps: Redfall Common and Burial Point.

These missions can be picked up from the Main Missions table, but some of them branch from others, meaning they won’t unlock until you complete all the ones before. For example, Bloody Tom and What’s in the Attic won’t unlock until you complete One of Us. I found that completing each mission on the same level, before moving on to the missions that branch out of them, was the easiest way to tackle these missions.

Related: How long is Redfall? Approximate time to beat

Read on for the full mission list for Redfall.

All Redfall main story missions in Redfall Common

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first map you explore in Redfall is Redfall Common. Missions in this map can be picked up from the Main Missions table in the Fire Station. I advise completing as many other missions as you can (and three Safehouse missions) before starting The Hollow Man mission.

Below, you’ll find every main story mission available in Redfall Commons.

Dead in the Water

Two Birds One Stone

A Grave Situation

A Grave Situation: Reward

A Grave Situation: Find the Doc

Giving You Tomorrow

The House of Echoes

A Voice in the Dark

Fall Like Lightning

The Hollow Man

Amelia’s Memorial

To the Other Side

All Redfall main story missions in Burial Point

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second map you explore in Redfall is Burial Point. Missions in this map can be picked up from the Main Missions table in the Maritime Center. I advise completing as many other missions as you can (and three Safehouse missions) before starting The Miss Whisper mission. And before you start The Black Sun, make sure to finish everything you want to do in Burial Point.

Below, you’ll find every main story mission available in Burial Point.