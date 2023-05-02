How to clear red mist in Redfall

The red mist in Redfall is certainly apt, but it’s also a massive pain for players. Occasionally blocking shortcuts, roads, and, in some cases, large areas, the crimson fog is toxic and will quickly cause damage to those who dare stray into it. Fortunately, you can get rid of it with relative ease, so read on if you want to know how to clear the red mist in Redfall.

How to get rid of the red mist in Redfall

You’ll encounter two types of red mist in Redfall: the one that is spewed by a vampire and the bombs thrown by cultists. The bombs of red mist thrown by cultists cannot be cleaned, you simply need to avoid them until the mist clears. But the red mist spewed by the witch-like vampires, that tend to block your way, can be cleared.

The trick to getting rid of the mist is to hit the vampires spewing it with UV light. This is hinted at in Bellwether UV Orders, which can be found at the Shadetree Heights Supper Club.

So, when you encounter red mist, try to find the spewing vampire’s location without entering the mist yourself. Once you have, hit it with UV light for a prolonged period of time until it’s turned into a kind of statue and the mist had stopped, then run up and smash the statue to kill the vampire and get some Psychic Residue.

My favorite weapon for this is the UV-102B “Medusa” as you can unleash a concentrated beam of UV light straight onto the vamp. The Medusa has a decent range, but sometimes you may need to search the area for a decent angle to reach the spewing vampire. If you’ve not got a UV light then search the area in case one has been set up already.

In some cases, when the red mist is covering a very large area, you may need to take out more than one mist-spewing vampire. Just look first for the one you can actually reach.