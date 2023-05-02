How to get lockpicks in Redfall

Redfall is the latest game from Arkane Studios, the same developers who brought hit titles like the Dishonored series and Prey. Just like in those series, players are free to explore the world, given they have the right resources to get past locked doors and terminals. To do this, they’ll need to find lockpicks throughout the world almost as soon as the game releases.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get lockpicks and where to find them in Redfall.

Where to get lockpicks in Redfall | Lockpick locations

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll begin to find lockpicks and other similar tools as soon as you load into the game, with different toolboxes, bags, and other containers having the chance to spawn them. This is seemingly random, and the guaranteed place to look for them is to find the Lost & Found shops, such as the one near the Reverend in the firehouse.

This will help you get access to secret areas and routes that provide advantages in your fight against the undead and their servants, helping you beat Redfall a little faster. If you’re going the route of purchasing them, you’ll need to ensure got the currency saved up to do so. You can ensure you never run out of money by looting everywhere you can.

You’ll only be able to carry a specific number of that item, so make sure that you fill up your pockets with lockpicks before you journey out into Redfall’s streets. It could be the key to your next stake or awesome gun.