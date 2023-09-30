After years of buying games on Steam, I wondered how much I had spent in total. Steam allows us to check how much money we have spent on games and Steam Wallet funds.

You might get a little lost when searching for it through the countless Steam support options, but we’ll help you go through the right ones to find how much money we have spent on Steam.

We’ll present in this guide the step-by-step of how to check how much you have spent on Steam and what the table with the results means.

How to check how much you have spent on Steam

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

To check and see how much you’ve spent on Steam, all you need to do is access a series of support options via the Steam website or on the official Steam app. You can start the process without logging in, but you’ll have to log in eventually.

Here’s a step-by-step of how to check how much you have spent on Steam:

Step 1: Click on “Help” and then on “Steam Support” if you are on the Steam app or “Support” if you are on the website.

Click on “Help” and then on “Steam Support” if you are on the Steam app or “Support” if you are on the website. Step 2: Click on “My Account.”

Click on “My Account.” Step 3: Click on “Data Related to Your Steam Account.”

Click on “Data Related to Your Steam Account.” Step 4: Scroll down a bit and click on “External Funds Used.”

Scroll down a bit and click on “External Funds Used.” Step 5: Check the “TotalSpend” amount.

Related How to increase Steam download speeds

Understanding the External Funds Used table in Steam

You can also check your purchase history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

TotalSpend is how much you have spent buying games or adding funds to your Steam Wallet, but you’ll notice there are also three other types of funds: OldSpend, PWSpend, and ChinaSpend.

OldSpend presents how much you spent on Steam before April 17, 2015. That was the date when Steam applied the “Limited User Account”, which limits a user’s access to community and social features for those who haven’t spent at least $5 USD.

PWSpend lists funds applied through Perfect World if you have your account linked for CS:GO/CS2 or Dota 2. Finally, ChinaSpend takes into consideration everything you spend on Steam China, which is measured in the Chinese currency RMB.

The data isn’t always current; as you can see in the image, the latest date taken into consideration was Sept. 8. It’s almost a month late, but I still have an idea of how much I spent in all my years buying games and add-ons via Steam.

If the value you see isn’t compatible with your history of purchase then they are not currently stored in Valve’s database but you can always find a full list of your purchases on Steam.

About the author