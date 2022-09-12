How to change your shot meter in NBA 2K23

There are a few options for the shot meter in NBA 2K23.

2K Games has been generous with the customization options in NBA 2K23. You can make your MyCareer character look and play exactly how you want. One of the most important parts of customization is making your jump shot as comfortable as it can be. That’s what you’ll mostly use for scoring after all.

Part of this comfort is the jump shot meter. We’ll show you how to change the shot meter in NBA 2K23 with just a few clicks.

How to change your MyCareer player’s shot meter in NBA 2K23

Changing the jump shot meter in MyCareer is easy if you know where to go. We will guide you step by step through the process.

To change the shot meter, open the NBA 2K23 main menu. Toggle over to MyPlayer and select the Animations tab. Once there, go to Gameplay Effects, under which you will find the Jump Shot Meter option. All that’s left is to choose the meter that suits you best.

There are five options to pick from:

Curved bar (side)

Curved bar (mini)

Straight bar (mini)

Comet (high)

Tusk 1 (under)

Each one is animated in the menu to make your choice easier.

Can you make the NBA 2K23 shot meter the same as NBA 2K22?

Yes, you can. NBA 2K22 had no customization options for the jump shot meter besides its color. The meter was always a curved bar that showed up to the side of your player. So, to make your NBA 2K23 jump shot meter appear just like the one in NBA 2K22, select “curved bar (side)” as your MyPlayer’s jump shot meter.

How to turn the shot meter on/off in NBA 2K23

Before you can choose what type of shot meter you want for your player, you need to make sure the meter is enabled first. Once again, you can do that from the main menu.

This time, go straight to the Options/Quit tab. You guessed right, we’re here for the options, not for the quitting. The tab you’re looking for is Controller Settings. It’s way down on the list, but we promise it’s there. Among these settings, you will see Shot Meter. Make sure it’s set to “on” for the shot meter to appear in-game.

It’s worth mentioning that switching the jump shot meter off in NBA 2K23 will boost your shot accuracy. It’s up to you, the player, to decide whether the trade-off is worth it.