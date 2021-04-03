How to change your profile picture in Discord

Your profile picture in Discord is an easy way for friends to recognize you in server or direct messages. It’s also an excellent way to customize your profile to represent your unique style. Changing your avatar is relatively simple and only takes a few steps.

The first thing you need to do is click the settings gear in the bottom-left corner. This will take you to the settings where you can manage your profile settings, billing settings, and app settings.

Under the My Account tab, you will see your username, email, phone number, and avatar. There are also options to disable your account, change your password, or enable two-factor authorization. You can change your avatar by clicking on the picture itself or clicking the three dots on the right side of the tab.

You can also delete your current avatar by selecting the three dots to revert to a stock Discord avatar.

Once you select either option, a new tab will open and let you choose a picture from your computer. Select the image you want as your new avatar and press open. The image will appear in Discord, and you have the option to crop or adjust the size of the picture before applying it to your profile.

Your avatar is the same across all servers and messages, so make sure it is something you’re comfortable with everyone seeing. You can change your avatar as many times as you want, so feel free to adjust it as needed.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.