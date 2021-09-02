How to change a screen name in Splitgate

Splitgate doesn't allow players to change their names in-game unless they change the profile the game is attached to.

Splitgate has been around for a while, although under a different name. It used to go by Splitgate: Arena Warfare, but it was recently revamped and it’s now taking off and becoming one of the most played games on Steam.

The game combines mechanics from Valve’s Portal and a lot of the look and feel of the Halo franchise. The game is available on Steam and many players who use the platform are finding that their name is taken straight from the Steam client.

If players desire to change their name in Splitgate, there are a few steps involved. Unfortunately, to change a name in Splitgate, users must also change their Steam username. The developers have not added a way to do this without going back to Steam yet.

How to change your Steam profile name

To change your profile name in Steam, which will then translate to Splitgate, start by launching the Steam client. Log in and look for your username in the top right-hand side of the screen. Click on it and select “View my profile.” On the right-hand side of the screen, right below where it says your Steam level and years of service, click on “Edit Profile.”

That will bring you to a page labeled “About” and Profile Name will be under General. Change that name to whatever you like and then click Save. This will instantly change your Steam name, which will then translate to Splitgate the next time you launch it.

How to change your Splitgate name on consoles

Unfortunately for those on consoles, there’s no way to change your name in Splitgate without changing your name on Xbox or PlayStation. To change your names on those consoles, you’ll have to go into each console.

For Xbox, you can change your gamertag once for free. Press the Xbox button, select Profile & System, then select your gamertag. Select My Profile, then Customize Profile. On that screen, you can change your gamertag and check to make sure that it’s available. Once you review your gamertag, select Change gamertag.

For PS4 and PS5, the same applies, where you may only change your online ID once for free. To change it, scroll up from the home screen and select Settings. Then, select Account Management, and Account Information. From there, Select Profile and then Online ID. Follow the directions to change your online ID.

There have been no official announcements from 1047 about whether it will allow players to independently change their name in the game or if players will be stuck using the names tied to their Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation profiles.