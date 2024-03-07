How to avoid Plagues and Diseases in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)

Not only do you have to worry about invading armies in Crusader Kings 3, but now there’s the threat of plagues and diseases that could infect your castle. These are difficult to ward against, but there are methods you can use to avoid plagues and diseases harming you.

Recommended Videos

It all comes down to preparation when you want to protect your empire from plague and diseases in Crusader Kings 3. You won’t always have to worry about these issues, but it can be tough to shake them once they invade your walls. There are a few methods we’ve discovered that you can use to protect your family from plagues and diseases to ensure your citizens do not succumb to these dangerous issues.

Crusader Kings 3: How to defend against plagues and diseases

You can view nearby plagues and any inside your realm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to defend against plagues and diseases is to have a court Physician, block off your empire, or seclude your ruler from others in CK3. It all comes down to your region’s Plague Resistance. You can increase your realm’s Plague Resistance by creating buildings, such as Hospices or Burial Sites, having your ruler make critical decisions based on your Court Physician or others in your circle of trust, and making careful choices in plague-related events.

You can find many of these choices under the Decisions menu. Having a Court Physician is always a good idea for several reasons in CK3, but they can be especially helpful in preventing any incoming plague.

I find checking with the Plagues information screen on the bottom left is important to verify where plagues are happening. You would do well to avoid these locations, even if they’re far away from your ruler and your kingdom. There’s always the chance if your ruler visits these regions or travels through them, they could come into contact with dangerous illnesses, and you monitor how dangerous they become. Hopefully, they die out, but there’s always the chance it could become a major outbreak in your CK3 playthrough or even Apocalyptic if things become horrible.

A plague or disease infecting your CK3 playthrough can die out if your realm’s Plague Resistance is high enough. As outbreaks worsen, check what buildings you already have prepared, and listen to your Court Physician if the plague begins to creep closer to your domain’s borders.

It all comes down to thoughtful choices and preparing for the worst. You never know if a simple disease in the south of England will only last for a few years or if it will sweep up to the top of Scotland and become an issue for everyone.