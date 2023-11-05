How to access the Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta

Online multiplayer will be added to The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth’s Repentance DLC at the end of November 2023. After years of local co-op play, keen fans of the roguelike can finally join forces for entire runs no matter where they are.

So, how do you get access to the Binding of Isaac: Repentance multiplayer beta?

How to enter The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta

A taste of teamwork from the local co-op experience. Screenshot via Nicalis, Inc and Edmund McMillen

All players wishing to join The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta need to own the Repentance DLC for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, confirmed by the Oct. 12 announcement. Up to four players will be able to join in on the action. A menu will appear on the home screen with the option of multiplayer, where players can select their characters. More details will be added when they are announced.

When does The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta start?

Despite news the beta is on its way, an exact start date for The Binding of Isaac: Repentance beta has not been confirmed at this time. We’re expected to hear of a start date in the coming weeks.

Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen confirmed in a Oct. 30 post that The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta will be live by the end of November 2023, meaning it shouldn’t take too long until we’re able to get our hands on the new update.

What platforms is The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta for?

The platforms for The Binding of Isaac: Repentance online multiplayer beta have not been confirmed as of Nov. 5. However, as the game’s native release was on PC via Steam and later on Epic Games, it may utilize those platforms’ ‘beta participation’ function which allows users to opt into beta updates. Steam also provides a function for private betas that can only be accessed via a code but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

The Repentance DLC is currently available on consoles including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S—but it is unknown if the multiplayer beta will be arriving on these platforms.

McMillen’s Oct. 30 post also notes that those wishing to opt into the beta should keep an eye on his Twitter account for further updates ahead of its launch later this month.