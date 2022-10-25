How much money has the Bayonetta franchise made?

Is it really worth that much?

Bayonetta has been one of the staple titles for Nintendo and SEGA since its arrival in 2009. The main character, Bayonetta, has jumped into other titles like Super Smash Bros and has gained a cult following from cosplayers and fans of the franchise.

Bayonetta 3 is almost here and with the success of the two previous iterations, there are claims by former voice actors apart of the franchise, saying it’s worth “$450,000 before merchandise.”

The franchise is undoubtedly incredibly popular, but is it actually worth that much?

How much has the Bayonetta franchise made?

The first two years after the first Bayonetta’s release on Oct. 29, 2009, saw the breakout title reach 1.35 million units sold, based on reports by SEGA.

Its release saw countless copies sold within the first few weeks, making it a successful start for Nintendo and SEGA. The original title in the franchise also saw a re-release in 2020, alongside another game called Vanquish.

The second installment in the franchise didn’t reach the heights of the first title, however, it didn’t disappoint either. Bayonetta 2 took its time to reach 1 million units sold, according to VGChartz, as of Aug. 2022, the title had reached 1.04 million copies purchased.

Nintendo has a reputation for never lowering its prices, however, prices will fluctuate over time. This means that unless Nintendo or SEGA provides an exact amount, it’s incredibly difficult to give an exact number.

But, based on the units sold, which amounts to 2.39 million units sold worldwide (that we know of), the franchise has made upwards of $100 million.

This amount doesn’t account for units sold after 2010 for the first title, and the remastered edition in 2020 either, so the Bayonetta franchise has definitely made bank.