How do you fix the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 60Hz lock

In console gaming, 60 frames per second as a refresh rate continues to be the golden standard. When it comes to PC gaming, however, the most competitive players won’t settle down for anything below 144Hz when it comes to their refresh rate.

Even if you have enough frames to support your high refresh rate monitor, there will be games that won’t support refresh rates above 60Hz. Despite not being part of that club, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga‘s refresh rate sometimes gets stuck at 60Hz, which can be noticeable for players accustomed to higher refresh rates. This usually happens when players tab out of the game, and it doesn’t fix itself.

How to fix the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 60Hz lock

Exit out of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Open up the Start Menu or click on the Windows key on your keyboard.

Type in “%appdata%” and click on the result that looks like a folder.

Select the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment folder.

Navigate to the LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga folder.

Open PCCONFIG in Notepad.

Press CTRL + F and search for “ScreenRefreshRate”

The value next to ScreenRefreshRate will be 60. You’ll need to change that value to your desired refresh rate.

Once you’re done, click on the “X” on the right top corner of the Notepad and save the changes.

Launch Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga again.

After making the changes, the in-game refresh rate will match what you entered. If you feel like the bug may have appeared again, you’ll need to repeat the process.