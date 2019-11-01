Here’s your first look at Diablo IV gameplay

Holy hell, Diablo IV is real. After the game was revealed at BlizzCon today, Blizzard also blessed fans with a gameplay trailer for the new title.

The video below shows off gameplay from the game’s first three revealed classes—Sorceress, Barbarian, and Druid. All classes have their own unique styles and abilities, as you would expect.

The game looks beautiful. It’s set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but there’s no release date just yet. There’s a “very early” demo playable at BlizzCon this weekend, so it’s most likely a year or two away from being available, at minimum.

Thankfully, D4 features the same isometric gameplay that fans of the series have come to know and love. Fears of a third-person shooter in the style of Dark Souls, which had been rumored before, did not come to fruition.

If this trailer and the reveal cinematic are anything to go by, Diablo IV will be incredibly dark and visceral. The grind will be real whenever it’s finally released.

Stay tuned to Dot Esports for more BlizzCon coverage all weekend long.