Helldivers 2 countdown: Exact start time and date

The start of a new year means there are plenty of games to look forward to, and Helldivers 2 certainly grabs the eye, with it not long to wait until the title releases.

A sequel to 2015’s original game, Helldivers 2 brings the series to current-gen consoles on PlayStation 5 and tasks players with defending the Super Earth from invaders once again as the planet’s last line of defense.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the its release, we’ve got you covered with a dedicated countdown until the very second Helldivers 2 drops—which you can bookmark to keep track of the precise window.

When does Helldivers 2 release?

Get ready to defend Super Earth… again. Image via Sony

Helldivers 2 is slated for release on Feb. 8, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately for Xbox players, the game will not be coming to Microsoft consoles—and it seems unlikely to ever make the move considering it is made by PlayStation Studios.

An official release time for Helldivers 2 has not been announced, but it is expected to drop at midnight local time, which means that players in New Zealand will be the first to be able to access the full game due to time zone differences.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 4 : 1 : 1 7 : 4 0 : 3 7

You can keep track of exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds there are to the release of Helldivers 2 using our countdown above, which is currently set to midnight CT on Feb. 8, 2024. We will update accordingly if a different release time is announced.

If you’re desperate to play Helldivers as soon as possible, the bad news is there is not any early access period announced for the game, and instead, you’ll just have to be patient and wait for the full release like everyone else.