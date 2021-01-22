Gears 5 and Resident Evil Remake highlight February’s Xbox Games with Gold

The latest Gears of War game is the highlight of the free titles coming to Xbox Live Gold players in February.

Gears 5, released in September 2019, has been available on Xbox Game Pass for a while. But now, Gold players can get it for free, too. The game will be available to download from Feb. 1 to 28 and players will retain access as long as they have a Gold subscription.

Image via Xbox

With Gears 6 surely on the way, although unconfirmed by Microsoft, gamers will want to pick this one up to try out its campaign, multiplayer, Horde mode, and more.

The remake of Resident Evil will also be included next month. The original game, released in 1996, is soon celebrating its 25th anniversary and the HD version of the 2002 remake came out in 2015.

The other games coming in February are Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition and Xbox 360 titles Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb and Lost Planet 2. Dandara and Lost Planet 2 will be available starting on Feb. 16.

Microsoft said the five games combine for $104.95 in MSRP, along with 4,150 Gamerscore for the Achievement hunters among us.