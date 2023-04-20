Full Horizon Forbidden West map: Burning Shores DLC Map Size, compared to base game

The Burning Shores DLC expansion for Horizon Forbidden West has officially been released for PlayStation 5 players. This is the first piece of post-launch content for Forbidden West, and it’s quite a large expansion. Burning Shores features several hours of gameplay and its own map, which many players are wondering about.

More specifically, players want to know exactly how large the Burning Shores map is compared to Forbidden West’s base map. The size of the map often dictates how much time players put into a game, and Burning Shores is essentially a smaller game within Forbidden West. It features its own quests, characters, and some new machines.

To see exactly how large the Burning Shores map is in Horizon Forbidden West, check out the guide below.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores map size

In terms of sheer size, the map in the Burning Shores expansion is roughly one-third the size of the map in Forbidden West. This isn’t an exact size comparison, though, as the map in Forbidden West is much more horizontal and spread out compared to Burning Shores, which is basically a circle. You can see the two maps side by side in the screenshot below.

Screengrab via Sony

As you can see, the map of Burning Shores can mostly fit directly in the center of the map in Forbidden West. Burning Shores features much more water than its predecessor’s map, however, meaning players will have less to explore on dry land. Of course, the water in Forbidden West is like its own world, so players will still be able to do some exploring while underwater.

If map size was a concern for any players thinking about picking up Burning Shores, those worries should be laid to rest. The map is fairly large, especially for an expansion, and will keep players entertained for several hours of gameplay.