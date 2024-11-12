Forgot password
A truck holding farming equipment in farming simulator 25
Category:
General

Farming Simulator 25 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Oh boy, another Farming Simulator game to add to my extensive collect!
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 05:30 am

Do you own a quaint little farm in the country and get up at 4am every day to milk your cows and plow the fields? No? You live in a tiny one-bedroom flat in southeast England and wish you had a garden? Well, Farming Simulator 25 could scratch that itch. 

Farming Simulator 25 is the latest in a long line of Farming Simulator games (it’s even an esport), starting with the first entry in 2008 on Windows XP. Developer GIANTS Software skipped Farming Simulator 24, leaving players waiting and wondering when the next game will be available. 

The upcoming game features three diverse locations for farming, including East Asia. As well as growing rice, spinach, and more new crops, you’ll be able to herd mighty buffalos as you expand your farm to never-seen-before heights.

Luckily, we know when Farming Simulator 25 will be released—and you don’t have to wait much longer.

Farming Simulator 25 release time and date

Farming Simulator 25 goes live on Nov. 12, 2024, at 5am PST/7am CT/1pm GMT/12am AEST.

If you’re keen to get ahead of the curve and want some extra farming goodies, you can pre-order the game now. Pre-ordering gives you access to the bonus MacDon Pack and five machines to kickstart your farming adventure.

Refer to our countdown below to see when Farming Simulator 25 goes live. Not long to wait!

Farming Simulator 25 release countdown

What platforms is Farming Simulator 25 on?

Farming Simulator 25 will be available to play on PC and Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unlike the previous version, it’s not available on Nintendo Switch, but this could change later down the line. We might even have to wait for the Switch 2 to come out before Farming Simulator 25 makes its anticipated Nintendo debut.

Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor at Dot Esports. Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter