End of an era: Up to 46 classic Xbox 360 games to leave marketplace this month

A handful of Xbox 360 games are set to disappear from the 360 marketplace forever this month, ending an era for some of the classic games for the console.

According to Gematsu, a Microsoft spokesperson told them that, starting Feb. 7, some games will be delisted from the Xbox 360 store, making these titles unavailable for purchase. This includes games from some of the most renowned franchises for the Xbox 360, including Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Witcher.

However, Xbox clarified the delisted titles will still be playable for the console through backward compatibility. This is for both physical and digital copies of the games. Players can redownload the games from their library even if they decide to uninstall those.

“These titles will no longer be purchasable on the Xbox 360 Store only, and titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable,” Xbox said in a statement. “You will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles.”

Though, the number of games that will be delisted varies per region. In the U.S., 46 games will be removed. The delisted games are:

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: GO

Dark Souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: DblImpact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEAL

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Conviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

Indeed, this could be heartbreaking for fans who grew up playing these Xbox 36 titles, especially with Microsoft now focusing on next-gen consoles. But the memories they have created with the experiences they had while playing these games will surely live on forever. You can visit Xbox’s official website for the whole list of games that will be delisted per region.