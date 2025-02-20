Dune Awakening countdown: Exact release time and date

The highly anticipated Dune: Awakening MMO is just around the corner, with developers recently announcing its release date and opening up pre-orders.

To keep track of every important bit of information, here’s everything you need to know about Dune: Awakening‘s release date and pre-order bonuses.

As confirmed on Feb. 20 by developer Funcom, Dune: Awakening is set to come out on May 20. Based on the incredible sci-fi franchise created by Frank Herbert, the survival-MMO will cost $49.99, and offers a pre-order bonus for players who purchase the game prior to release. Because we still don’t know the precise regional launch times, our countdown below will aim for May 20 at midnight and be updated once more concrete information becomes available.

Dune: Awakening release date countdown

If you pre-order the game now or at any point before May 20, you shall be rewarded with the Terrarium of Muad’Dib, a “unique home” for the desert mouse pet you can obtain in the game. Funcom also published a Character Creator and Benchmark Mode for Dune: Awakening, which you can download now to make your character ahead of time and test your hardware out to ensure performance is up to standard once the game launches in full. Using this free tool also grants you a unique knife skin for the full game, so you might as well fire it up, as you’ll be able to use your created character as soon as the game launches.

Keep in mind that the above is the PC release date, with console launches still to be announced.

Does Dune Awakening have early access?

Traverse the treacherous sands of Arrakis as you craft, loot, and build your base. Image via Funcom

As opposed to a vast chunk of recent popular AAA releases, Dune: Awakening won’t feature an early access period. All players who have purchased the game start out on the same day, May 20, with no one given priority or “advanced access” as it has become known in the AAA gaming industry. Being an MMO, this makes sense, and means that no player will have an adverse advantage over others nor be able to build, craft, or level up before others make it into the game.

All Dune Awakening platforms

Dune: Awakening explores an alternative version of Dune where Paul Atreides was never born and the Fremen have gone extinct. Image via Funcom

As things stand, Funcom’s Dune: Awakening is set to launch on PC first, being an MMO and all. The game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, but the release date for these versions is yet to be announced. At the time of writing, Funcom merely confirmed the PC launch day, but at least we know that the game will eventually make its way to consoles as well.

