Anti-cheat is one of the most integral elements in gaming in the current esports and competitive sphere, but does a horror game like Lethal Company have it?

Titles possessing an anti-cheat aim to provide a fair experience for all gamers participating in the experience they provide. However, as time goes on hacking software becomes more advanced and so too does anti-cheat. It’s a never-ending battle with both sides being ahead of each other at one stage or another.

For a title like Lethal Company, an anti-cheat might assist in preventing the game from being ruined by an undesired teammate. But, is it worth having anti-cheat for a horror game?

Does Lethal Company have an anti-cheat?

Lethal Company has no room for cheaters. Image via Zeekerss

No, Lethal Company doesn’t have an anti-cheat. However, before you spinbot your way to a horror-free experience, there is something you should know; games on Steam typically have to go by Valve’s rules. This means integrating things like anti-cheat to ensure cheaters can’t take over a title. Anything Valve-related likely uses the VAC anti-cheat.

So, if you’re thinking of cheating in Lethal Company, maybe reconsider. With that being said, there is a way to determine if the title you’re playing uses VAC anti-cheat.

Related How to point in Lethal Company

How to see if your Steam game uses VAC anti-cheat

To see if your Steam game has VAC anti-cheat, you’ll have to open up the platform and search by category. To speed the process up, clicking here will take you there immediately. If you’re looking to remember how to get there, here’s how:

Open Steam via Google or the application

Click the magnifying glass in line with the Your Stage tab, and next to search

Scroll down and on the right, you’ll see Narrow by feature

Click on Narrow by feature and you’ll find Valve Anti-Cheat enabled

Select that and type in your game of choice

It’s incredibly easy to find out once you know how. But, be cautious because there is no guarantee you won’t get banned for cheating on a Steam product.