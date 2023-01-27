Dead Space (2023) remake not launching on Steam? Here’s what to do

The Dead Space (2023) remake is one of the most highly reviewed horror games to be released in the last year, allowing players to take on a revamped journey inside the USG Ishimura. While other players on consoles are managing to get in, it seems like a number of players are running into errors on Steam when they try to get the game to launch.

If you’re having issues running the Dead Space (2023) remake, these tips might help you get the game to function properly. Here’s all the information you need to know about what to do if the Dead Space (2023) remake is not launching.

How to get Dead Space (2023) remake to run on Steam

It’s not unheard of to have a new game on Steam be unable to run. Fortunately, there are a couple of tried and true methods to get the game to work.

Force close the Steam application

Sometimes the Steam application can get stuck on itself, so the easiest solution is to sometimes force close the application. This won’t require you to log in again and basically allows the app to refresh with the latest version, which can cause things to work smoothly again.

To do this, you should click “Steam” on the top left toolbar and then “Exit.” You’ll need to click the Steam launch icon to get the app to come up again, which may take a few seconds.

Verify your game files

If you pre-ordered Dead Space (2023) or purchased it right at release, there could have been some issues with the files being activated. To check for this, you’ll need to go through the game’s settings in your Steam library and verify them by:

Right-click the game in the left sidebar in your Steam library

Click “Properties” at the bottom of the pop-up menu

Click “Local Files” on the left side of the window that opens

Then click “Verify integrity of game files…” to check your storage

This will run through each file in the game to ensure that you have everything that you should. If there is something missing from the game’s files, then Steam will identify and replace it. This sometimes means that the game will need to be re-installed, but it also means that you’ve likely identified the problem.

Clear Steam’s game cache

Your download cache can cause certain games to download faster. However, some have reported that this is what may be causing the game to have issues.

In the Steam desktop appl, click “Steam” on the top left toolbar

Click “Settings” from the drop-down menu

Click “Downloads” on the left sidebar

Click “Clear Download Cache”

This will cause you to log out of the service, so make sure that you’re aware of your password before you press “Yes.”

If the game still won’t launch after trying these tips, it may be something that needs to be addressed on the developer’s side. Players will likely need to wait for some kind of patch to get the game to launch as intended. That’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Dead Space (2023) remake to launch.