Cyberpunk 2077 developer says Phantom Liberty is the ‘only planned expansion’

Fans excited for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty may need to go back into the digital afterlife after developer CD Projekt Red revealed that the upcoming expansion is the “only planned expansion” for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were in pure bliss after it was revealed that the 2020 open-world role-playing game would finally be granted an expansion after two years of requests. But that bliss was short-lived.

During Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire livestream, CD Projekt Red spoke to fans of the game to answer questions about the future of the series, as well as to address what fans could expect in the upcoming expansion. In the midst of it, the devs briefly glanced at the YouTube comments and unleashed some news.

“Glad to hear we sparked your interest,” developer CD Projekt Red said after glancing at a YouTube comment during the livestream. “As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.”

Despite this news, the developers revealed more information about the game’s upcoming plans. Players will be able to enjoy a multitude of different choices in customizing their character, confronting enemies, and approaching quests. All of these decisions will play a part in the natural impact of both the world around you as well as the stories of the people in it.

Keanu Reeves will also be back as Johnny Silverhand, according to game director Gabriel Amatengelo, where he will be joined by a new cast of characters in the upcoming expansion, which will expand on parts of the game that fans of Cyberpunk 2077 fell in love with back in 2020.

“We’re having a lot of fun with [the expansion],” Amatengelo said about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s development. “It’s a new style of plot, a new cast of characters, [and will expand] on a district in Night City where it primarily takes place.”

Fans can also have fun with the game’s newest update, which was revealed during the Night City Wire livestream. The newest game update will come in conjunction with the upcoming Sept. 13 release of the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. There, players will be able to enjoy a new transmog system as well as the Roach Race arcade mini-game.

So Cyberpunk 2077 fans can at least carry their excitement throughout 2022 as Phantom Liberty looks to continue V’s journey through Night City, even if it may be the only expansion for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to be released sometime in 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia. The upcoming expansion will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, unlike the initial 2020 release.