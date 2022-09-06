Welcome back to Night City: Cyberpunk 2077 gets patriotic with new Phantom Liberty DLC teaser trailer

Wake up, samurai. You finally have a new story to explore in the bright and beautiful world of Cyberpunk 2077 with the game’s long-awaited expansion, Phantom Liberty.

A recent trailer features a new character speaking to V, the playable character of Cyberpunk 2077. She asks V to repeat an oath similar to the Pledge of Allegiance, where she swears to “faithfully serve the New United States of America.”

Throughout the video, new locations are seen, such as a massive industrial complex, a giant glass triangle-shaped building, and a lush indoor greenery. V battles through multiple different enemy types from foot soldiers to mechs, wielding a variety of different weapons like a monowire, a shotgun, and a katana.

Keanu Reeves also reprises his role as Johnny Silverhand. He can be heard warning V that taking the oath was a “bad idea” before a large ship falls from the sky and seemingly crushes the player underneath. This DLC has been anticipated for a long time by CD Projekt Red fans, especially after the underwhelming legacy that the game has left behind so far.

Since its release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has been under constant scrutiny due to the vast amount of glitches it had when it was initially released, coupled with complaints of low playable content within the world itself. There were also multiple delays with the promised downloadable content, which was originally set to release this year alongside a free next-gen console update.

The Phantom Liberty DLC will be released next year.